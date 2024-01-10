Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,096. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.59 and a 200 day moving average of $319.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

