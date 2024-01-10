accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading 3.3% Higher

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

