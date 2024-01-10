accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading 3.3% Higher

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.