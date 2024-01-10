Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Up 1.3%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. 5,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 43,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the third quarter worth $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

