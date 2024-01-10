ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 852,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,072,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $166.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,121.94% and a negative net margin of 145.64%. Equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,867 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,917,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Featured Stories

