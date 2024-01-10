Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $590.48. 718,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,014. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $596.86 and a 200-day moving average of $550.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

