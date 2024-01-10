Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.