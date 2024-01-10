aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Tops $21.01 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $399.64 million and approximately $21.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,324,840 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

