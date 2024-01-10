AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.88. AESAY shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,000 shares.
AESAY Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92.
About AESAY
AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.
