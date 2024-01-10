AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.25 Per Share

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJ Bell Stock Performance

AJB opened at GBX 299.60 ($3.82) on Wednesday. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 394.80 ($5.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,780.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £18,850 ($24,028.04). 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

