Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.45

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 149581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

