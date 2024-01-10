Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Raised by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of AA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 2,126,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

