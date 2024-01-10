Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading 2.9% Higher

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Institutional Trading of Alger 35 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Alger 35 ETF makes up 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 27.02% of Alger 35 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

