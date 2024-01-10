Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Prologis by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,131,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,730,000 after acquiring an additional 176,957 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. 1,088,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

