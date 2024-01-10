Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.47

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.47 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 38.05 ($0.49). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 38.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 992,341 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,882.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Andrew Franklin sold 42,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £16,400.67 ($20,905.89). Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

