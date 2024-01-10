Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 13,166 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,727,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.9% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $531,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,917. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

