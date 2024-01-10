Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Teradyne worth $208,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 739.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 239,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

