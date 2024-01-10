Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,101,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $144,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $29,313,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 33.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,270,000 after purchasing an additional 813,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Avient by 81.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after purchasing an additional 617,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 80,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.26 million. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.85%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

