Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $227.39 Million Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of J&J Snack Foods worth $227,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 49.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JJSF. Benchmark lifted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JJSF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.19. 29,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,162. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,908,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

