Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $260.33 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,409 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $260,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.70%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

