Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $288.81 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,455 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $288,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the period.

FMX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. 97,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $133.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

