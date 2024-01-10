Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $426.77 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 364,732 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $426,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 167.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 90.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 297,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,311. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.