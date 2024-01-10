Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $468.41 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,225 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Jacobs Solutions worth $468,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. 336,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,706. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

