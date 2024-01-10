Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 328,780 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328,780 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management makes up 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $317,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 889,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

