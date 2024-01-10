Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.66% of Belden worth $149,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Belden Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 49,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,159. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

