Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 37,479 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $152,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $588.66. The company had a trading volume of 131,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $566.63 and a 200-day moving average of $522.26. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.10 and a 1 year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,461 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,300. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

