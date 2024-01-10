Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 42,865 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 9.65% of Innospec worth $245,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Stock Up 0.2 %

IOSP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.73. 26,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.13. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

