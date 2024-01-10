Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 505,200 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505,200 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Brown & Brown worth $363,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.39. 297,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,624. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.