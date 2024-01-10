Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Alta Equipment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Alta Equipment Group has a payout ratio of -2,300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $383.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.06 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,749.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

