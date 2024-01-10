Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.98. The company had a trading volume of 283,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,454. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

