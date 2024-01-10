Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.66. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 7,958 shares.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.