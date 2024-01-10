American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.48. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

