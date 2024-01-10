American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Trading 0.6% Higher

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.27. 4,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

