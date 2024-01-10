Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.67

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and traded as high as $20.74. Ames National shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 6,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATLO shares. TheStreet upgraded Ames National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 73.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

