Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 46,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 32,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
AMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Amex Exploration from C$3.40 to C$3.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on Amex Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
