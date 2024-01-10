Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $307.12

Anyswap (ANY) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $64.45 million and approximately $307.12 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00007444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.08032847 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $338.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

