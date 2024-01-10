Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.09

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.24. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 419,259 shares trading hands.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

The firm has a market cap of $557.37 million, a P/E ratio of 170.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

