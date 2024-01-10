Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period.

Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 67,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,612. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

