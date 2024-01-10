Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Shares Down 2.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 137,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 273,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

