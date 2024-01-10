Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.66

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.66 and traded as low as $64.51. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $65.23, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

