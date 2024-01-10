Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,624 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.52% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $364,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,992,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $216.19. 73,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,611. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $221.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

