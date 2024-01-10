Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 1,991.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,408 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 71.93% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $107,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 627.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,832 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $107.08.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

