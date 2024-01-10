Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,976 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.14% of PBF Energy worth $75,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 519,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.