Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 5.23% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $316,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,579,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

