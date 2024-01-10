Assetmark Inc. Buys 29,647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $88,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,252. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

