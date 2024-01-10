Assetmark Inc. Buys 29,722 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $119,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,729 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.