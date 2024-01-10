Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 4.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $66,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

