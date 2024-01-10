Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,922 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $115,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.29. 480,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,374. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.76 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

