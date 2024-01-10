Assetmark Inc. Has $176.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $176,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.96. 109,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,324. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

