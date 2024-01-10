Assetmark Inc. Has $221.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.55% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $221,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 110,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.78. The stock had a trading volume of 311,830 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.