Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $202,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.47. 1,445,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

